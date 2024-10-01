ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) PT Raised to $145.00 at Stephens

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ESE stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

