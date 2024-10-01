Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get EVE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

EVE Stock Performance

EVEX stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 308,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $873.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.