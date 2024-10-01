First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

