First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

FFA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

