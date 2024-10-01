First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 12.8% in September

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
FNX stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4808 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Time to Buy? These 3 Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is IonQ Leading the Quantum Revolution? Major Deals Fuel Growth
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why NetApp’s AI-Driven Data Solutions Make It a Top Tech Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.