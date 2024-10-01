First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 12.8% in September

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FNX stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4808 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

