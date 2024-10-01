Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

