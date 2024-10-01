Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Fortum Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.32.
About Fortum Oyj
