Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 131,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 61,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

