Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.28.
Fulton Financial Announces Dividend
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
