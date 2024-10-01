Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,063.40 ($14.22).

FUTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Future to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.37) to GBX 1,310 ($17.52) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Future to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.83) to GBX 733 ($9.80) in a report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($19.58) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,011 ($13.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.52). The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,330.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,060.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 937.35.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

