Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $24,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 162,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.