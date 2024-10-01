Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HHH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 164,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,499. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,369,000. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,794,000 after buying an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

