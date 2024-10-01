HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HQGE opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. HQ Global Education has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About HQ Global Education

HQ Global Education, Inc provides film and television production services. The company is based in Orange, California.

