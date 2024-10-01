Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $57.66 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

