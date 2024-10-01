indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 26,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 80,260 shares of company stock valued at $311,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 93.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,779,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624,797 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,255 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INDI opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
