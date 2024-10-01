iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,089,000 after purchasing an additional 105,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $95.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.