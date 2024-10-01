iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $120.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

