Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.67.

Shares of ITRI opened at $106.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Itron has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Itron will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $24,504,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Itron by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $22,612,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth $18,758,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

