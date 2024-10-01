Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $26.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after purchasing an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 196,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,934 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

