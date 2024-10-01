Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

LUMN opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

