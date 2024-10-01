Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Luna Innovations stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.