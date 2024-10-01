Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 372.79. The company has a market cap of £254.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 399 ($5.34).
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Currie Global Portfolio
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- October’s Big Winners: Top 5 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Instacart Is Revolutionizing Groceries: Why It’s Time to Invest
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- DraftKings Is the Real MVP of the 2025 NFL Football Season
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.