Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 372.79. The company has a market cap of £254.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,051.43 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 399 ($5.34).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

