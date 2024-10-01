Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $30.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

MBLY stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 74.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 237,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 101,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 807.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its position in Mobileye Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 135,967 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

