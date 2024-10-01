National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$86.06.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$44.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.5601888 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

