National Bankshares Lowers Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$1.25

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.11.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.50 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.504717 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.