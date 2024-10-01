Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,754.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,926 shares of company stock worth $1,067,758. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 190,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 456,207 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,715,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

