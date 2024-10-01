NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.88.

TSE NVA opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.76. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.0234302 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

