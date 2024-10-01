Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Orange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORAN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orange Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Orange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period.

Orange stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.