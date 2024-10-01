Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORANGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Orange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period.

Orange Stock Down 1.4 %

Orange stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

