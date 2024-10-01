Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Orange stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
