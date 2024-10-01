Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 15.4%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
