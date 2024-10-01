Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Radius Recycling from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Radius Recycling’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $6,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $4,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,959,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,884,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

