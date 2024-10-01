Reviewing ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 6.58% 20.83% 8.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ECD Automotive Design and Oshkosh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oshkosh 1 6 7 0 2.43

ECD Automotive Design presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 656.30%. Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $125.79, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Oshkosh”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $25.73 million 1.48 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Oshkosh $9.66 billion 0.68 $598.00 million $10.45 9.59

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Summary

Oshkosh beats ECD Automotive Design on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

