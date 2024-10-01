Reviewing Vistra (NYSE:VST) & Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enlight Renewable Energy and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vistra 0 0 6 1 3.14

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Vistra has a consensus target price of $110.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.50%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Vistra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 18.61% 3.97% 1.25% Vistra 4.61% 21.05% 2.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Vistra”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $307.24 million 6.36 $70.92 million $0.51 33.14 Vistra $14.78 billion 2.76 $1.49 billion $1.63 72.72

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vistra beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.