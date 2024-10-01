Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Financial Comparison

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Roblox -34.12% -1,187.59% -17.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Holdings Group and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Roblox 0 8 14 1 2.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roblox has a consensus target price of $44.81, suggesting a potential upside of 1.24%.

91.1% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -5.2, meaning that its share price is 620% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Roblox”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Roblox $3.16 billion 8.29 -$1.15 billion ($1.86) -23.80

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Summary

Roblox beats Liquid Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

