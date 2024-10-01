Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGNI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,727.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,150 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Magnite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after buying an additional 75,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

