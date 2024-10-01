RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $157.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.31.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RTX by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in RTX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 561,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

