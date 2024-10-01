Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Declines By 8.9%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

