Short Interest in AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Declines By 7.4%

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EOVBF opened at C$12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.22. AirTrip has a 52 week low of C$12.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.22.
AirTrip Company Profile
