Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rises By 10.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,580,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 72,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.99. 28,275,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,530,713. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,725 shares of company stock worth $31,933,031. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.