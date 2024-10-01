Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Decreases By 7.5%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,666,000 after buying an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $30,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 225,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Recommended Stories

