Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Drops By 7.8%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 239.4% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 144,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 248,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $28.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.35%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.