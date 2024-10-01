Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Increases By 8.6%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,362,100 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 7,697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

