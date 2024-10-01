Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Decreases By 6.8%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
GCAAF opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58.
About Guardian Capital Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Momentum vs. Value Investing: What’s the Difference?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Dividend Increases You Can’t Miss: 10 Big-Name Stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Time to Buy? These 3 Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.