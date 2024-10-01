Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Increases By 13.4%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,918,900 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 3,456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.5 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

