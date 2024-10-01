Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Drops By 9.0%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HireQuest Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136. The firm has a market cap of $196 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.31.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
HireQuest Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.
About HireQuest
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
