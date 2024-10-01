Short Interest in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Drops By 9.0%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireQuest Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136. The firm has a market cap of $196 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.31.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HireQuest will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Further Reading

