Short Interest in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Expands By 27.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SGHC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 350,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Super Group has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Super Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $446.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Super Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

