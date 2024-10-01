Skillcast Group plc (SKL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.17 on October 25th

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Skillcast Group Stock Down 2.1 %
LON SKL opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £41.60 million, a PE ratio of -4,750.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.45. Skillcast Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.09 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54 ($0.72). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
Skillcast Group Company Profile
