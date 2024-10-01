Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Head to Head Contrast

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Genprex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $55,881.00 373.68 -$18.83 million N/A N/A Genprex N/A N/A -$30.86 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genprex.

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics -11,187.19% -398.45% -142.16% Genprex N/A -318.57% -224.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Genprex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.09%. Genprex has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,664.72%. Given Genprex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Genprex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genprex

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Its product pipeline comprises Acclaim-1, which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; Acclaim-2, which is in phase phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Acclaim-3, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company also develops ONC-001, REQORSA as a monotherapy, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat advance non-small cell lung cancer; and ONC-002, REQORSA with Tarceva, which is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.