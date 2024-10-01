Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

