Stifel Nicolaus Trims Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Target Price to $12.50

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.75 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHH. StockNews.com raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $961.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,459 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.