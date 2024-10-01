StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.