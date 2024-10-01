StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.